Billy Joel diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus: What to know about the brain disorder

Billy Joel is cancelling all scheduled concerts through July 2026 after being diagnosed with a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus.

NEW YORK -- Billy Joel has canceled all of his scheduled concerts due to a recently diagnosed health condition, the legendary singer said on Instagram.

On Friday, a statement shared on his Instagram revealed he was recently diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus.

Normal pressure hydrocephalus is one of two types of hydrocephalus, an "abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid deep within the brain," according to the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF, is the fluid that lives in the ventricles, or cavities, of the brain that helps cushion the brain and the spinal cord. When the flow of CSF is somehow blocked and fluid builds up in the ventricles, it causes normal pressure hydrocephalus, according to the NINDS.

The extra fluid in the brain can cause pressure and lead to brain damage, as well as issues with walking, bladder control and thinking and reasoning, according to the NINDS.

Though it can happen at any age, normal pressure hydrocephalus is most common in older adults. It is most often diagnosed through a combination of neurological testing and brain imaging.

Billy Joel poses after announcing his Madison Square Garden residency to end after July 2024 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The best chance of recovery from normal pressure hydrocephalus comes if it is diagnosed early and treated properly.

The most common treatment for normal pressure hydrocephalus, according to the NINDS, is surgery.

In one option, doctors insert a shunt into the brain, which connects to another tube under the skin to help drain the excess fluid from the brain. With this option, regular monitoring of the shunt is required, and additional surgeries and repairs may be needed.

A second surgical option for normal pressure hydrocephalus is endoscopic third ventriculostomy, or EVT, where a doctor makes a hole at the bottom of the third ventricle in the brain, which allows fluid to flow to relieve the pressure, according to the NINDS.

