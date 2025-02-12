Black History Month: Paul Beale's Legacy In Full Bloom

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nestled right on Oguntz Avenue in the heart of Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood sits Paul Beale's Florist.

"My dad had a vision, he had a dream," said Paulette Beale Harris, co-owner of Paul Beale's Florist. "He said open up something on a big street, put his name out in lights with my mother, and now we're here 53 years later."

It's a multigenerational Black-owned family business, started by Paul Beale and his wife Altermese in 1971. It's original owner and family matriarch, affectionately known as Momma Beale, is still showing up every day for work.

"I don't do a whole lot of moving around but I'm still here and enjoying every minute of it," she said.

She's showing no signs of slowing down, even at the age of 94! Of course, we had to know the secret to looking and feeling so young.

"Good Black don't crack," replied longtime customer, Marla Miller of West Oak Lane.

Paul's legacy is what keeps them all going, especially for his youngest daughter, Paulette who has been running the shop since his passing nearly five years ago.

She talked about the difficulty Black families like hers faced opening up a business in 1971. She says it was tough for her father to get approved for a loan because of redlining and structural racism, but they have come a long way to get this far.

"I would like to think of us as part of Black history because it's not many businesses, especially Black businesses, that say they have survived in the city of Philadelphia for over 50 years," said Beale Harris.

One thing is for sure: you won't walk out of this shop without a good hug and some of the finest flowers in Philly.