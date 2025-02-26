'Black Women in Sport Foundation' advocates for Philly youth to always have a spot on the field

NORTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The "Black Women in Sport Foundation" is a nonprofit focused on athletic inclusion for Philadelphia youth.

They offer the platform for young girls of multiple backgrounds to be involved in sports, both on the field and in other supporting roles.

They have programs in underserved Philadelphia communities that teach not only athletics, but also life lessons.

Some of those programs take place during the summer or after school.

They shared wisdom during a school assembly at Simon Gratz Mastery Charter.

One of the original co-founders, Tina Sloan Green, was grateful to be in attendance.

