Board approves tuition hike at Temple University this fall ahead of expected rise in enrollment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuition at Temple University is going up and so is the expected enrollment for the fall.

The new base tuition rate for full-time students this year will now be $9,800 per semester for Pennsylvania residents and nearly $18,000 per semester for out-of-state students.

The Board of Trustees approved the budget and tuition hikes.

It comes as the university is expecting its enrollment to grow for the first time since 2017.

Temple University announced in June that it would eliminate some positions to make up a possible $60 million budget shortfall.