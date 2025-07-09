BreakingStrike ends after Philadelphia leaders, union officials reach a deal
24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Board approves tuition hike at Temple University this fall ahead of expected rise in enrollment

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 1:56PM
Board approves tuition hike at Temple University
Tuition at Temple University is going up and so is the expected enrollment for the fall.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuition at Temple University is going up and so is the expected enrollment for the fall.

The new base tuition rate for full-time students this year will now be $9,800 per semester for Pennsylvania residents and nearly $18,000 per semester for out-of-state students.

RELATED: Temple University faces $60M budget shortfall; layoffs could come after July 1

The Board of Trustees approved the budget and tuition hikes.

It comes as the university is expecting its enrollment to grow for the first time since 2017.

Temple University announced in June that it would eliminate some positions to make up a possible $60 million budget shortfall.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW