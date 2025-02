2 women dead, man injured in boat fire in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Newark, New Jersey are looking into a deadly boat fire.

Investigators say the boat caught fire around 9 p.m. Friday.

The boat was on a trailer in an alleyway near Newark Liberty International Airport when it ignited.

Two women who were inside the boat were killed, and a man was injured.