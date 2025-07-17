Bob Iger reflects on Walt Disney's vision as Disneyland turns 70

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Co., is marking park's 70th anniversary by reflecting on the original vision of Disneyland's founder, Walt Disney.

On July 17, 1955, Disneyland Resort first opened its gates to guests.

Seven decades later, the theme park in Anaheim, California, remains a destination where generations of families from around the world come to experience the magic of Disney.

"He wanted people to 'leave their daily frets behind,' as he said ... and come experience, you know, the wonder of fantasy and adventure," Iger told ABC News' Will Reeve in an interview that aired Thursday on "Good Morning America."

The Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger speaks about the 70th anniversary of Disneyland in an interview that aired July 17, 2025, on "Good Morning America." ABC

"He had very specific ideas in mind in terms of how people could enjoy this place," Iger said of Disney. "And one of those ideas was to be in a place that didn't exist in the real world, and by leaving the real world behind, I think it gave people -- it liberated people, really, into having experiences like this."

Iger described his predecessor as a "dreamer," a "futurist" and a "visionary."

On Disneyland's opening day in 1955, Disney told the park's first guests, "Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world," according to the Walt Disney Co.

Iger noted that today, as Disneyland turns 70, the park is continuing to expand.

"We're building, now, an Avatar land and bringing 'Coco' here and expanding it in very, very ambitious ways," Iger said.

To make Disneyland the experience that it is for guests, a team of 36,000 Disneyland cast members work behind-the-scenes of the resort's world-class entertainment and attractions.

Iger said he wants cast members to know they are the ones who are "bringing Walt's vision forward."

The Walt Disney 'Partners' statue is shown at Disneyland during its 70th Celebration on May 17, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. Aaronp/bauer-griffin/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE

"They're the ones that are delivering an experience for almost 30 million people here this year alone," Iger said. "If I were to be able to talk to Walt today, I think he would be blown away."

Iger added that his own message to Disneyland cast members is one of appreciation.

"Thank you," he said. "Thank you for keeping [ Walt Disney's ] vision alive."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.