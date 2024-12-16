Former Sen. Bob Menendez denied new trial after conviction in corruption case

Senator Bob Menendez will be sentenced in bribery case on January 29.

NEW YORK -- A federal judge in New York on Friday denied former New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez's bid for a new trial.

Menendez was convicted of charges accusing him of corrupting his office but he argued the evidence failed to support those charges.

The judge disagreed.

"The jury's guilty verdicts were readily supported by the extensive witness testimony and extensive documentary evidence admitted at trial, and there is no manifest injustice requiring a new trial," Judge Sidney Stein decided.

A Manhattan federal jury found the New Jersey Democrat guilty on all charges, including bribery, fraud, acting as a foreign agent and obstruction, in July following a two-month-long trial.

Federal prosecutors said he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in the form of cash, gold bars, mortgage payments and more in exchange for the senator's political clout.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next month and faces decades in prison.

Menendez resigned from office in August following the conviction.