Man charged for allegedly robbing two 7-Eleven stores in South Jersey

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Evesham Township, New Jersey, have charged a man they say is responsible for a string of 7-Eleven robberies.

Investigators say Bobbyjean Orak robbed two stores on July 31.

Two weeks later, they say he tried to hit one of those stores again but fled before getting the cash.

Police identified Orak based on surveillance video.

He is already behind bars for another crime.