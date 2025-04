Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON , Del. (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Monday, at Maryland Avenue and Lower Oak Street in Wilmington Delaware.

Police said they are looking for a silver or white vehicle that fled the scene.

Maryland Avenue is closed in both directions while the crash is investigated.