Body discovered in D&R Canal in Lawrence Twp., New Jersey

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Mercer County responded to reports of a body in a canal on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the D &R Canal north of Whitehead Road in Lawrence Township.

Police say the body of a male was spotted around 10:30 a.m. by a person walking their dog along the waterway.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the person's death.