Body found of man missing since boat capsized in Delaware River near Trenton

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A body that was found in Bordentown, New Jersey, is that of a man who has been missing since a boat capsized in the Delaware River a week earlier.

The remains of 51-year-old Enrico Ross were discovered in the Crosswicks Creek at the Bordentown Yacht Club on Sunday.

Ross, a resident of King of Prussia, Pa., was ejected during the boating accident on May 10 near the Route 1 bridge in Trenton.

Rescuers search the Delaware River after a boat capsized in Trenton, New Jersey on May 10, 2025.

He had been on a charter fishing boat.

Two other people on the boat were rescued.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

