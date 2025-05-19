Body found of man missing since boat capsized in Delaware River near Trenton

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A body that was found in Bordentown, New Jersey, is that of a man who has been missing since a boat capsized in the Delaware River a week earlier.
The remains of 51-year-old Enrico Ross were discovered in the Crosswicks Creek at the Bordentown Yacht Club on Sunday.
Ross, a resident of King of Prussia, Pa., was ejected during the boating accident on May 10 near the Route 1 bridge in Trenton.
He had been on a charter fishing boat.
Two other people on the boat were rescued.
Police say the incident remains under investigation.