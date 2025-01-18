Body found near railroad tracks in Woodlynne, New Jersey

WOODLYNNE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found on Friday night in Woodlynne, New Jersey, Action News has learned.

The discovery was made around 7:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue near the railroad tracks.

Police cordoned off the area as they collected evidence at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire, but police on the scene have not provided any information.

The roadway near the scene reopened just before 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Camden County police.