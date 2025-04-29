Suspect arrested in violent attack on pregnant woman outside Hatfield Twp. apartment

Suspect arrested in violent attack on pregnant woman outside apartment

Suspect arrested in violent attack on pregnant woman outside apartment

Suspect arrested in violent attack on pregnant woman outside apartment

Suspect arrested in violent attack on pregnant woman outside apartment

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest in the violent attack of a pregnant woman in Hatfield, Montgomery County.

(The video in the player above is from previous coverage.)

Raymond Bautista is facing a number of assault charges, including aggravated assault of an unborn child.

Investigators say he attacked and beat the woman as she left her apartment back on April 24 on the 2000 block of Maple Avenue.

READ MORE | Woman brutally assaulted outside Hatfield Twp. apartment: 'It looked like he waited for her'

Hatfield Township police said they're searching for a suspect who brutally attacked a woman on Thursday morning.

The victim's terrifying screams for help woke up one resident in the Hatfield Village Apartments.

"I opened my blinds, and I saw my neighbor getting up," recalled Christopher Stevens. "It looked like she had just been attacked."

Stevens' Ring camera captured the brutal attack. The video shows the suspect kicking and punching the victim several times before running away.

Police have not said if the victim knew her attacker.