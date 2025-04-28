Hundreds of rowdy teens swarm campus of Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ

Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey is the latest college targeted by a large group of rowdy teens.

Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey is the latest college targeted by a large group of rowdy teens.

Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey is the latest college targeted by a large group of rowdy teens.

Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey is the latest college targeted by a large group of rowdy teens.

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey is the latest college targeted by a large group of rowdy teens.

Hundreds of teens swarmed the campus, causing chaos over the weekend.

Students say they were shocked to see hundreds of teens swarm Rowan Boulevard on Friday night.

"A massive crowd of people just all over the place. They were standing around, not doing anything, and there were cop cars lined down the street," said Ally Hofknecht, a student at Rowan University.

"I was a little surprised by the amount of stuff going on, there were a lot of cop cars on campus. I was a bit surprised about how out of hand it got," said Quinn Connolly, a student at Rowan University.

University officials say the number of teenagers making up this "flash mob" was overwhelming. Students received an alert that there was police activity downtown and to avoid the area.

"It's this time of year where there's a ton of activity throughout the community, a lot of activity around campus. and a lot of younger people from outside tend to come here," said Joe Cardona, Vice President of University Relations at Rowan.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage reported.

That wasn't the case in North Philadelphia. Last week, as many as 300 young people gathered near Temple University's Main Campus. This flash mob escalated into chaos, resulting in multiple assaults and robberies. At least three Temple students were assaulted.

Both universities are addressing safety concerns surrounding these flash mobs, as the spring semester is coming to an end.

"There's a point where you need to step back and just really know what's too much," said Mason Davis, a student at Rowan.

