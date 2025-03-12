24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Police searching for 'Box Demon' after creepy encounter on Ring camera in North York, Pa.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 10:36AM
Police searching for Box Demon after creepy encounter in North York, Pa.
NORTH YORK, PA. (WPVI) -- An individual in disguise is giving creepy clowns a run for their money.

They identified themselves to a homeowner through a Ring camera in North York Borough in York County on Tuesday.

The suspicious person wore a homemade paper-plate mask and was carrying an empty box.

The homeowner did not recognize the person and does not know what "Box Demon" refers to.

The person left the packaging on the porch and walked away.

