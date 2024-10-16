3-year-old boy hit by 81-year-old driver in Evesham Township, NJ

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a driver in Burlington County on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Route 73 and Holtec Drive in Evesham Township.

Police say the boy was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver who hit the child, identified as an 81-year-old Cherry Hill man, stayed at the scene, police said.

Further details on the crash have not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116.