3-year-old boy dies after being hit by 81-year-old driver in Evesham Township, NJ

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a driver in Burlington County on Wednesday afternoon.

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old boy who was hit by a driver earlier this week in Burlington County has died, according to police.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Route 73 and Holtec Drive in Evesham Township.

The child was rushed to Cooper University Hosptial, but on Thursday, police said the boy died from his injuries.

The driver who hit the child, identified as an 81-year-old Cherry Hill man, stayed at the scene, police said.

Further details on the crash have not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116.