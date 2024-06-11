B. Boy Bistro serving up upscale seafood on four wheels

B. Boy Bistro is a seafood lover's dream, taking the taste of the sea to the streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- William Campbell is the owner and executive chef of seafood truck B. Boy Bistro.

Campbell takes pride in his high-end approach to selling street food.

His most popular items are the seafood cheesesteak, lobster sandwich, B. Boy Bistro wings, and more.

To satisfy your sweet tooth he has more than 20 different flavors of his famous banana pudding.

His banana pudding is what put him on the map during the pandemic.

After his banana pudding business gained popularity, he started selling hot food leading him to where he is now with the B. Boy Bistro food truck.

The B. Boy Bistro plans to open a brick-and-mortar 100 feet away from his stationed food truck on 6566 Wister Avenue by the end of the year.

B. Boy Bistro is open Wednesday through Sunday and is available to order on-site or on their website for pick-up or delivery options.

6566 Wister Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138