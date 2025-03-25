Brand new Broadway in Wilmington season announced

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Action News got a first look at the brand new "Broadway in Wilmington" season.

The Playhouse on Rodney Square will host some of the biggest hits on its historic stage, starting with the Wilmington premiere of "Mrs.Doubtfire."

It kicks off the 2025-2026 season in September.

"It's a wonderful, hilarious and heartwarming story about an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids," says Daniel Palmieri, the Director of Sales and Marketing for The Grand and The Playhouse on Rodney Square. "We also have the return engagement of The Book of Mormon, a nine-time Tony Award winner, including Best Musical. It follows the wild adventures of misplaced Mormons. It's not for kids, but it is guaranteed to have you rolling in the aisles. I promise."

"Kinky Boots" is also returning to Wilmington.

"This is another one that is going to have you laughing and just warm your heart," Palmieri says.

"Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN" is also returning, for the first time since 1961.

The musicals headed to town for the next season have won a collective twenty Tony Awards. They will all take the stage in the newly remodeled and enhanced Playhouse on Rodney Square, attached to the historic Hotel DuPont.

"We are thrilled to continue to bring the absolute best of Broadway here to Wilmington," says Palmieri. "There is a 112-year legacy of having Broadway productions here at the Playhouse on Rodney Square."

The next show to hit the stage for this current season "Dear Evan Hansen."

That opens on April 11.

