Breaking down Governor Shapiro's budget address 2025

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- This Sunday at 11:30 am, Host Tamala Edwards and the panel discussed Governor Josh Shapiro's 2025 budget address, what's in it, what's not and how his choices will inform the future of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Next, they talked about the continued fallout on the Trump Administration executive order blitz with a focus on immigration and mass deportation. And an interesting conversation on how the Democrats move forward in this climate, and if Senator John Fetterman's tempered tone and metered approach to working across the aisle is a blueprint for engaging voters in the near future. They acknowledged the victims from the deadly medical plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia and how the region is healing, how the challenger to D.A. Larry Krasner is raising significant funds for the primary, and Tam and the Panelists make predictions for the BIG GAME in the BIG EASY! GO BIRDS! Hear from Ajay Raju, Jeff Jubelirer, Christine Flowers and welcoming Maria Quinones Sanchez to the table - a former Philadelphia City Council Member and now a Principal for Maven-Inc. - A popular governmental affairs firm.