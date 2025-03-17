Breast cancer survivor & daughter spread flowers throughout Philly

Florist Traci Smith's battle with breast cancer blossomed into a sisterhood to help other women walking in her shoes.

Florist Traci Smith's battle with breast cancer blossomed into a sisterhood to help other women walking in her shoes.

Florist Traci Smith's battle with breast cancer blossomed into a sisterhood to help other women walking in her shoes.

Florist Traci Smith's battle with breast cancer blossomed into a sisterhood to help other women walking in her shoes.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Traci Smith and her daughter, Madison McDaniels, have been through thick and thin together.

Smith counted on her daughter to help out during her battle with breast cancer. And that battle inspired her to create a nonprofit organization called, 'Traci's BIO (Beautiful Inside & Out).'

Traci's BIO hosts seminars, pampers breast cancer patients, gives out flowers during certain times of year, and has even penned books about local survivors.

In 2023, inspired by their shared love of flowers, Smith and her daughter opened a shop called, 'Creative Vases,' in West Philadelphia.

Watch the video above to see the story in their own words.

To learn more about Traci's BIO and Creative Vases, visit their websites.

RELATED: Family of wrestlers helps pioneer girls program in Upper Perkiomen School District