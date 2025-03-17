24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Breast cancer survivor & daughter spread flowers throughout Philly

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, March 17, 2025 10:00PM
Breast cancer survivor & daughter spread flowers throughout Philly
Florist Traci Smith's battle with breast cancer blossomed into a sisterhood to help other women walking in her shoes.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Traci Smith and her daughter, Madison McDaniels, have been through thick and thin together.

Smith counted on her daughter to help out during her battle with breast cancer. And that battle inspired her to create a nonprofit organization called, 'Traci's BIO (Beautiful Inside & Out).'

Traci's BIO hosts seminars, pampers breast cancer patients, gives out flowers during certain times of year, and has even penned books about local survivors.

In 2023, inspired by their shared love of flowers, Smith and her daughter opened a shop called, 'Creative Vases,' in West Philadelphia.

Watch the video above to see the story in their own words.

To learn more about Traci's BIO and Creative Vases, visit their websites.

RELATED: Family of wrestlers helps pioneer girls program in Upper Perkiomen School District

Upper Perk Girls Wrestling found its footing with the help of two cousins, who are alumni, and their daughters, who are part of the first female team.
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW