Family of wrestlers helps pioneer girls program in Upper Perkiomen School District

ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, March 3, 2025 11:00PM
Upper Perk Girls Wrestling found its footing with the help of two cousins, who are alumni, and their daughters, who are part of the first female team.

PENNSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Girls wrestling in the Upper Perkiomen School District is finding its footing with the help of two cousins, who are alumni of the program, and their daughters, who are pioneers of the first female team.

To learn more about the program, visit the Upper Perk Wrestling website.

