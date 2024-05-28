New surgery could revolutionize pediatric patients' recovery from ACL injuries

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Roughly 400,000 people in the United States experience ACL injuries every year, experts say.

Now, Shriner's Children's Philadelphia is leading the way with new technology that's helping pediatric patients recover stronger and faster.

The Bridge Enhanced ACL Repair Implant, or the BEAR implant, enables the body to heal its own ACL.

Pediatric Surgeon Doctor Sean Waldron performed the first ever BEAR implant surgery in Philadelphia last year.

Rehab still takes roughly nine months to a year, doctors say.

With the procedure being relatively new, Waldron says he's only done four of these types of surgeries so far.

