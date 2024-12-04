South Jersey woman accused of killing father of her kids during argument: Police

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly killed the father of her children during an argument over the weekend.

Officers responded around 6:55 p.m. Sunday for reports of a man screaming at a residence on the 300 block of Atlantic Street in Bridgeton, Cumberland County.

According to court documents obtained by Action News, the victim, identified as Rafael Morales-Domingo, was found dead on a front step after being stabbed in the upper body.

Cumberland County Jail

Officers arrested 27-year-old Wendy Perez, of Bridgeton, at the scene. She has been charged with murder and weapons offenses.

Perez allegedly told officers that she was inside the apartment with her boyfriend when Morales-Domingo -- who was identified as the father of her children -- entered the apartment and an argument ensued.

Authorities say Perez told officers that Morales-Domingo grabbed a knife during the incident.

At some point, Perez says she grabbed the knife from Morales-Domingo and ultimately stabbed him, according to a criminal complaint.

During a later interview after her arrest, Perez allegedly admitted that she "grabbed a knife in the kitchen" and stabbed the victim during a verbal altercation.

Court documents say a blood trail could be found on the step, through the rear of the apartment and up to the second floor of Perez's home. Officers also reportedly found a silver kitchen knife with a black handle in the kitchen sink.

Perez is being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bail.

Authorities say there were also three juveniles inside the home when officers arrived, but no other injuries were reported.

