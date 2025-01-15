NJ babysitter accused of being drunk when toddler found wandering alone

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Jersey Shore community was stunned when a toddler was found alone outside after police say the woman paid to watch the child was drunk inside the family's home.

That babysitter, Jena Davidson, 35, of Ventnor, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say she was found using a well-known online childcare platform, although they're not saying which one.

Brigantine police say this happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. They received a call about a toddler - alone - outside of a home.

Police say the child's father was at work when he noticed the toddler outside alone on a doorbell camera and contacted a neighbor to help.

When the neighbor took the child back inside, that's when the babysitter was discovered passed out drunk, according to court documents.

According to court documents, detectives found an empty tequila bottle in the house, a mug with alcohol in it on the counter, and a strong smell of alcohol coming from Davidson.

"Shocked," said neighbor Dave Braccia. "You're in charge of a baby and you shouldn't be drunk on the ground."

He said there was a large police presence on the street, and saw the child sitting on the front step.

"She was pretty upset. Just because there was so much commotion. Stretchers going in and out of the house. Police officers. She was pretty upset," said Braccia.

That family is asking for privacy now.

Action News was unable to reach Davidson for comment.

We reached out to several companies where she appears to have nannying profiles online.

One of the sites - Nanny Lane - says she has been removed from the site, adding that she has not used that site in over a year.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Brigantine police.

