Bristol Pike man accused of pulling knife, trying to run over man over jealous relationship: police

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bristol Pike man was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another man before trying to run him over with his vehicle.

Bensalem police responded to Bristol Pike and Red Lion Road around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, the victim told police that a man he did not know pulled up next to him in a red GMC SUV and began yelling at him.

The victim told police the man then got out of the vehicle with a large knife and began chasing him.

When the man could not catch the victim, he got back into his SUV and allegedly tried several times to run the victim over.

The SUV spun its tires and did circles, trying to strike the victim before it finally took off northbound on Bristol Pike, according to police.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

The driver was identified by police as 66-year-old Jeffrey Santucci, of Bristol Pike, Bensalem.

Jeffrey Santucci Bensalem Police

Police said they believe Santucci may have been motivated by jealousy of a woman that the victim was dating.

He was arrested and is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment of Another Person, and related offenses.

His bail was set at $75,000 unsecured and Santucci has since been released from custody.