Broadway musical 'Hamilton' hits the Philadelphia stage at the Academy of Music Oct. 29-Nov. 23

The smash, multi-award-winning Broadway hit 'Hamilton' is back in Philadelphia for a three-and-a-half-week run at the Academy of Music!

Broadway musical 'Hamilton' set for 32-show run at Academy of Music The smash, multi-award-winning Broadway hit 'Hamilton' is back in Philadelphia for a three-and-a-half-week run at the Academy of Music!

Broadway musical 'Hamilton' set for 32-show run at Academy of Music The smash, multi-award-winning Broadway hit 'Hamilton' is back in Philadelphia for a three-and-a-half-week run at the Academy of Music!

Broadway musical 'Hamilton' set for 32-show run at Academy of Music The smash, multi-award-winning Broadway hit 'Hamilton' is back in Philadelphia for a three-and-a-half-week run at the Academy of Music!

PHILADELPHIA -- The 11-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical portrays the rise and fall of Alexander Hamilton.

"We're one of the few cities where you can see 'Hamilton' in the city where he actually lived," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly. "And it's just that great mixture of sort of history and hip-hop and the storytelling."

It marches back into Philadelphia for 32 shows at the Academy of Music.

"The amazing creation of Lin-Manuel Miranda," says Egler.

The Founding Fathers are portrayed by a diverse cast and the story is told through rap and R &B music.

"It tells the story through a different lens," says 'Hamilton' ensemble member Phillip Deceus.

The story is narrated by Hamilton's friend turned nemesis, Aaron Burr.

"You just can't even wrap your mind around how good and how dense, how smart, how perfectly directed, lit, choreographed - every part of it is a 10 out of 10," says actor Jarrod Spector.

Spector, an Abington native, is playing the role of King George III on Broadway.

He says not only is this piece of art so good, it's also "important in our world right now."

"It makes them less sort of, the statue that sits outside Independence Hall. It makes them a real person," says Egler.

The revolutionary musical features 47 songs, including 'My Shot'.

Deceus says during the song 'Hurricane,' it's revealed to the audience that Hamilton "has been up to no good."

"For better or worse, you see sort of everything that they went through," says Egler. "It's just this amazing perspective on what you do in your life, and then how it is remembered."

Ensemble Arts Philly is presenting 'Hamilton' October 29 through November 23 at the Academy of Music.

Hamilton | Tickets

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102