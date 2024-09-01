More human bones discovered in Brooklyn Bridge Park for third time in 2 weeks

Phil Taitt has details on a femur and smaller bones found at the park just after midnight Wednesday.

DUMBO, Brooklyn -- More human bones were found on Saturday night at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The remains were on the rocks by the water's edge. It is the third time in the past two weeks bones were found in the area.

First, patrol officers spotted a skull and other fragments. Then, someone noticed a femur and smaller bones near the carousel.

The woman who made the discovery on Saturday says she had heard about the other instances, so she was intentionally looking around. She says what she found was part of a spine.

Police say both sets of bones found before Saturday came from the same person.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The Medical Examiner will conduct tests on Saturday's remains.

