Broomall Fire Company announces end of its annual carnival citing attendee behavior issues

In a letter shared with the community, the department announced its decision and shed light on the issues.

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After decades of fun, cotton candy and french fries, the Broomall Fire Department has decided to end its tradition of hosting its annual carnival.

The volunteer fire company cites crowd control issues and rising costs as the primary issues.

"It was always a good time, especially for the young children. But to cancel it, I guess they have to do whatever they need they have to do. It's a shame," says Tony Martinelli of Broomall.

"In recent years, we have taken significant steps to mitigate these issues, including earlier closing times, the installation of fencing around the carnival grounds, and bolstering security measures with additional police presence. Regrettably, despite these efforts, complaints regarding attendee behavior concerningly persist," the letter reads.

"We see kids just starting to be dropped off of all ages, and it's free babysitting for three to four hours. That's become a problem," says Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff.

Police say there had not been any arrests or citations issued at the carnival held just last week.

"The carnival itself was truly no problem. It was when the doors closed and people needed a place to go, and that was the street," said Chief Graeff.

Neighboring businesses felt the impact. We're told McDonald's closed its dine-in restaurant, only operating the drive-thru to prevent scores of kids from coming in.

Nicholas Giovanangelo, the jeweler next door, says he's had property damage in the past.

"It's kind of a disappointment that we are going to lose it. But to be honest with you the last couple of years, it's kind of gotten out of hand," said Giovanangelo.

The annual carnival was the fire department's largest source of fundraising revenue. The department says it's looking into other fundraising efforts.