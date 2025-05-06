Jersey shore music festival changes locations after complaints from residents

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Caribbean music festival set for this summer is changing locations in Atlantic City after complaints from residents.

BRT Weekend - Beach Road Trip Weekend - is set for July 11-13 in Atlantic City.

But residents near Chelsea Avenue grew concerned over disruptions the music festival and afterparties might cause.

City officials say - despite what was on promotional materials - a definitive location was never set.

Residents from the Ocean Club Condominiums posed questions to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. during a news conference Tuesday about a music festival coming up in July.

"I was just going to ask real quick about after parties... The tickets were saying until 3:00 a.m.," one resident said.

"If you're talking about the BRT after party, that won't be here either," replied Small.

BRT Weekend is being moved after the condo association filed a lawsuit against the beach bar hosting it.

"We all agreed that it should be moved," said Atlantic City Business Administrator Anthony Swan. "They agreed it should be moved. Now we are just working out the details."

"We have decided to move the concert to what we call the Trump Plaza Beach -- Missouri Avenue and the beach," said Small.

Residents had concerns about noise and late filings for permits.

The new location is about three-quarters of a mile north and is located mostly near hotels and businesses.

Management from the Ocean Club Condo Association didn't want to comment Tuesday about the change in venue.

Attorney Stuart Lieberman, who represents Ocean Club, said they are grateful to Mayor Small for the change in venue and are now examining the litigation and determining how to proceed.

The mayor said there are also discussions about moving the beach bar at Chelsea Avenue altogether after hearing complaints about other summer events there.

But he also said the bar has a right to do business.

"They have a lease. We cannot stop them from operating," said Small.

The owner of Chelsea Beach Bar was at the news conference Tuesday but didn't want to comment.

We also reached out to the organizers of BRT Weekend today. We haven't heard back.