Brunch, dinner and drinks on the menu for Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Valentine's Day is the perfect date night but it could also be a date day? We rounded up three stops for different day parts starting with brunch.

Toast Café is celebrating Galentine's Day on February 8th but they are always in a loving mood serving sweet and savory brunch favorites. From the brioche French Toast to the Tuscan chicken and a menu of soulful sides that will satisfy any appetite.

Elevated cocktails are the specialty at Almanac in Old City. The speakeasy atmosphere provides an intimate setting just above Ogawa Sushi and Kappo. The menu blends Japanese and American culture and flavors behind the bar along with a selection of bar food favorites.

Dear Daphni is the latest offering from restaurateur Michael Schulson. It's the first Mediterranean style menu in th4e Schulson Collective. The restaurant offers a picturesque dining room with fresh ingredients at the heart of each dish from the kebabs to the mezzes.

Toast Café with Jae Roche | Facebook | Instagram

500 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Almanac | Facebook | Instagram

310 Market Street Second Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Dear Daphni | Facebook | Instagram

125 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103