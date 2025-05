2-year-old girl found safe in Northeast Philadelphia after vehicle stolen with child inside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 2-year-old girl is safe after she was trapped in the back of a stolen SUV.

Police say it happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Bustleton and Unruh avenues in Northeast Philadelphia.

The vehicle was located about half an hour later, about half a mile away.

Video from Chopper 6 shows the child being reunited with her family at Castor and Magee avenues.

Police are still searching for the suspect who stole the vehicle.