Bucks County humane officers investigate animal neglect case

Dozens of animals are now in the care of the SPCA after being rescued from horrific hoarding conditions in Hulmeville, Bucks County.

LAHASKA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials say an animal neglect investigation was likely a case of good intent gone wrong in Bucks County.

Dozens of cats and three dogs -- all living in horrendous conditions and all with medical issues -- were removed from the home.

"I looked outside and I seen the SPCA here," said Victor Brandt of Hulmeville.

He was one of the neighbors who saw the humane officers show up at a home on May 22 and start removing animals.

"Stacking up crates, there were like 20 of them in the front yard and a couple on the porch, and they still had to bring more. They had to call and have people bring more," said Brandt.

In total, 39 cats and three dogs were inside.

Now, some of them are at the Bucks County SPCA in Lahaska, and officials are hoping to have them ready for adoption soon after their experience in the house.

"Very unsanitary conditions," said Chief Human Officer Nikki Thompson. "Fleas. Many, many cats roaming free. There were several dogs as well that were crated. But every animal we saw had some sort of skin issue or medical issue that needed to be addressed by a veterinarian."

Humane officer Nikki Thompson says the woman told investigators she was trying to rescue and rehome the animals.

"She was trying," said Thompson, "but with that number of cats and even having the three dogs, it was just too much for one person to handle."

She says that while many shelters are full right now, if you need to give up an animal, get on a waitlist with a reputable organization.

Many times, there are other resources available.

"Sometimes we are able to assist the person to keep their pet if there's a small problem that we can help with," said Thompson.

Charges are still pending and should be filed in a week or two. Officials are waiting until medical treatment for the animals is wrapped up.

In addition to the neglect charges, humane officers will also ask that the woman not be allowed to have animals for a period of time.