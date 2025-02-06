Bucks Co. man charged with allegedly providing drugs that led to woman's overdose death

MIDDLETOWN TWP., NJ (WPVI) -- A Bucks County man is facing charges in connection to a woman's overdose death in Middletown Township, Pennsylvanina.

Thomas Joseph Hall, of Warminster Township, has been arrested and charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and involuntary manslaughter.

Police responded to the 900 block of Poplar Street in Langhorne, Middletown Township, on June 4, 2024, after a 911 caller said his girlfriend had passed away.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the victim in the bedroom and confirmed she was dead.

She has been identified as 57-year-old Gisela Leair.

During their investigation, officials seized items at the home, including Leair's cellphone, three clear plastic bottles that contained methadone, two clear baggies and a bowl that contained multiple tablets.

The tablets were identified as lorazepam and oxycodone. Investigators said three bottles of methadone were prescribed to Hall and has a warning label that said "may be fatal to adults."

Police said Hall allegedly attempted to enter Poplar Street home through a locked door, where he was confronted by Leair's boyfriend.

When the boyfriend told Hall that Leair had died, Hall allegedly said, "I didn't give her anything," according to a criminal complaint.

An autopsy determined that Leair's cause of death was due to drug intoxication with methadone, lorazepam and other drugs found in her system.

Officials said an examination of her phone found that Leair had a conversation with Hall the day before she died. In the conversation, she asked for oxycodone or Percocet. Hall then allegedly offered her methadone.

In the conversation, Hall also allegedly agreed to meet her that night.

Investigators say cellphone data records indicated that Hall was in the area of Leair's home on June 3 between 7:39 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Hall has been arraigned and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility under $500,000 bail.

