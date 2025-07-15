Memorial garden honors 7 victims killed in deadly Bucks County flash flooding

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A new memorial is now open in Upper Makefield Township for people to remember and honor the victims of fatal flash flooding in July 2023.

Tuesday will mark two years since the flooding killed seven people and devastated the Bucks County community.

During a private ceremony on Sunday, a 'Memorial Butterfly Garden' was dedicated at Brownsburg Park in New Hope. The space is meant to help people heal from the tragedy.

Jeffrey Berry, of Yardley, stopped by the garden with his daughter on Monday afternoon.

"I think it's a wonderful tribute to these folks who lost their lives two years ago," Berry said. "It is a really, really touching tribute. I am so happy it's here. I could totally see myself coming back here just to sit and reflect."

On Monday evening, Action News reporter Caroline Goggin had a chance to speak with Zack De Piero about the garden. His parents were on their way home on July 15, 2023, when they were caught in the floodwaters.

MORE | Remembering the 7 lives lost in severe flooding

De Piero said he and his wife never had a place to pay their respects. But now they do, all thanks to the work of officials in Upper Makefield Township and the Seasons Garden Center in Washington Crossing.

Linda De Piero, 74, and Enzo De Piero, 78

"The memorial garden, for us, will be a place for us to think about my folks," De Piero said. "The garden symbolizes in a lot of ways just how deep, pronounced and consistent everyone's support for us has been."

Linda and Enzo De Piero were two of the seven people killed in the flooding.

The other victims were Susan Barnhart, Yuko Love, and Katie Seley and her two young children, 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils.

Katie Seley, 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and Conrad Sheils

Photos of the children were provided by the Upper Makefield Twp. Police Department by permission of the family.

The Shiels children are not only being remembered at the garden. They have also been honored at the Upper Makefield Fire Company, where new rescue equipment was dedicated in their honor.

Tim Brewer, the chief of the Upper Makefield Fire Company, said, "We dedicated the UTV to Mattie, and we dedicated the high water truck to Conrad. We also put a plaque on the high water truck in remembrance of all seven victims that were lost."

Susan Barnhar

At the center of the memorial garden, which is filled with flowers and butterflies, is a heart. Chief Brewer said the labor of love is a reminder of just how fragile life can be.

"Don't take the little things for granted. Don't take life for granted. Live in the moment as much as you can," he said.