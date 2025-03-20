"We're worried about our drinking water, the air we breathe, the soil," said resident Brenda Saget Darling.

Recovery well installed in Upper Makefield Township after pipeline spill; resident still concerned

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Remediation work is underway at the site of a pipeline spill in Bucks County.

Energy Transfer, which owns Sunoco, is building a recovery well in the Mount Eyre neighborhood of Upper Makefield Township after admitting in January that the Twin Oaks Pipeline leaked jet fuel into six private water wells.

"Now it's been contaminated, we have no control over that," said Miles Meng, who says the purchase of his dream home in October has quickly become a nightmare.

"Love the history of this place, love the neighborhood. It seemed like a great place to raise our two little girls. Obviously, this throws into question everything we thought here," added Meng.

Energy Transfer bought one of the homes in the neighborhood as the base for remediation efforts. That's where the company installed the recovery well, which is meant to collect any petroleum product in the groundwater.

"They were confident that it was never leaking to begin with. How could I be confident it's not leaking right now?" asked Meng, who was not alone in his hesitation.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General launched an investigation into the spill this week.

The DEP was on-site monitoring the work.

"We're worried about our drinking water, the air we breathe, the soil," said Brenda Saget Darling, who says she's developed respiratory issues since the leak. She plans on joining other neighbors in installing a new water filtration system for her home.

"There's a big corporate entity that can't even have consideration for human life that they would've at least shut down this pipeline until they figured out what was really going on", she said.

Action News reached out to Energy Transfer for comment. They have not responded.