Bucks County SPCA investigating after dog reportedly ingests THC after trip to groomer

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bucks County SPCA launched an investigation after a woman claimed her dog had ingested THC after a visit to the groomer.

Kelly Fowler said when she picked up her dog Teddy on Friday from the PetSmart in Fairless Hills, he was lethargic and repeatedly fell over.

He had been there for four hours.

According to a veterinarian's report, even though the eight-pound dog's urine tested negative for THC, it noted there is a high false-negative rate due to the relatively large volume needed to run these tests.

"He's always good. This was not normal behavior for him, and the vet did say for him to have THC in his system and for him to have a reaction the way he did, it would have been in a 30 to 90 minute window for him to start acting the way he was," said Fowler from Trevose, Pa.

Fowler said PetSmart paid her vet bill.

The store's corporate spokeswoman told Action News that after reviewing video footage from the grooming salon and the store, there is "no evidence whatsoever" that Teddy was exposed to THC while in PetSmart's care.