Building heavily damaged after crash involving police SUV in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A building in Trenton, New Jersey was heavily damaged after a crash involving a police SUV on Thursday.

The crash happened at the corner of 2nd and Bridge streets.

The police vehicle appears to have slammed into the front of the building.

Another damaged SUV was stopped nearby.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after a crash involving a Trenton police vehicle on July 25, 2024.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash.

It's not yet known if anyone was injured.

