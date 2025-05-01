Jury begins deliberating fate of man accused of shooting 6 Philadelphia officers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The jury began deliberating on Thursday in the trial of Maurice Hill.

Hill, 41, stands accused of firing at Philadelphia police officers during an hours-long standoff in August of 2019.

He kept police at bay for hours in the 3700 block of North 15th Street in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Police say more than 100 rounds were fired before he ultimately surrendered.

Prosecutors say Hill used an assault rifle to fire on narcotics officers who were there to serve a warrant.

Nine officers were injured, six by gunfire. Two police officers and three civilians were trapped inside the home. The SWAT team saved them.

Ring camera captures chaotic scene during shooting standoff. Watch the report from Sarah Bloomquist on Action News at 4 p.m. on August 15, 2019.

Hill testified he was acting in self-defense and thought someone was breaking into his home.

Nine of the officers testified, including one who stated police did announce their presence.

Defense attorney Shaka Johnson also testified that the defendant called him to the scene.

Hill has an extensive criminal history with arrests dating back to 2001.

Jurors are due back in court at 9 a.m. Friday.