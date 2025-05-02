Crozer-Chester Medical Center officially closes Friday

The Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County is officially closing Friday, completing the bankruptcy shutdown of all services at the hospital

The Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County is officially closing Friday, completing the bankruptcy shutdown of all services at the hospital

The Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County is officially closing Friday, completing the bankruptcy shutdown of all services at the hospital

The Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County is officially closing Friday, completing the bankruptcy shutdown of all services at the hospital

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County is officially closing Friday, completing the bankruptcy shutdown of all services at the hospital, as well as Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

Bankruptcy court filings state the closure timeline of both hospitals, which occurred over a span of just under two weeks.

Ambulances will still be stationed outside the Crozer ER through May 7, but only to transport patients to other hospitals, according to Crozer Health.

These services were utilized earlier this week when a woman in labor walked up for help.

Crozer EMS celebrated 50 years of service just last year. The sign marking the milestone will be taken down now that the hospital is closing.

RELATED: Crozer Health hospital emergency rooms stop accepting patients

Thousands of former employees and patients are worried about how Delaware County officials will fill this healthcare void.

Taylor Hospital permanently closed last weekend.

All of this happening after Prospect Medical Holdings, the owner of Crozer-Chester and Taylor hospitals went bankrupt.

The company failed to secure a buyer, even after receiving millions of dollars from the state.

A bankruptcy judge approved the closures on Tuesday of last week and now within 10 days, both hospitals are shutdown.

Critics have been vocal over what they called an unusually accelerated closing of hospitals that typically takes months.

Another bankruptcy hearing is scheduled for later this month.

RELATED: Crozer employees marking their final days ahead of closure this week

For now, websites for Crozer Health and the Delaware County Health Department have resources for patient care.

Friday morning, there'll be a training to show healthcare professionals how to help former patients find new care.

It'll be at the Keystone First Wellness and Opportunity Center on West 9th Street from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A Crozer job and fair is currently planned for May 13 at Subaru Park soccer stadium.