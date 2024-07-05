Bullet pierces Philadelphia police patrol car in Hunting Park; officer not injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bullet pierced a Philadelphia police patrol car in Hunting Park.

It happened Thursday night as the car was parked behind the 25th District on Whitaker Avenue.

Action News does not know if the officer was in the car at the time of the gunfire, but we have been told the officer is okay.

District Attorney Larry Krasner has warned of consequences for firing bullets into the air, since what goes up must come down and, in the case of gunfire, the results can be dangerous.