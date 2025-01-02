Skimming device found at 7-Eleven in Burlington Township

BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in New Jersey are looking for a suspect caught on surveillance video installing a skimming device to a credit card reader at a convenience store.

The crime happened around 5 p.m. on New Year's Day at a 7-Eleven on the 1600 block of Columbus Road in Burlington Township.

Shown on surveillance video, the suspect approaches the register and asks the clerk for a pizza. When the worker walks away, the suspect pulls a device out of his pocket and quickly installs it on the reader, leaving the store within a minute.

"I'm shocked. I say this never happened before with me," said Deep Sangh, the assistant manager at the store.

He said a few hours later, a customer realized something was wrong.

"So I check the cameras and I find out and I call the cops that time, so they'll check anything," he said.

The device fits right over the keypad and bypasses a button 7-Eleven put on the machine to try and avoid this kind of crime.

"It's concerning. It's a very popular type of fraudulent crime and we've been seeing more and more throughout the area," said Det. Ryan O'Farrell.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance to see how many customers may have been affected.

"Somebody knows him. We encourage you to reach out," said O'Farrell

Police say it appears the device was active for about two hours. Customers are disturbed by the crime.

"It's just after the holidays. People spend a lot of money. If you want to work, there's plenty of work around here," said Tammy Hvidsten.