BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A Burlington Township, New Jersey man is accused of brutally beating his mother to death.

Orsman Summerville, 40, was arrested Monday on murder charges.

Police say family members found the body of 72-year-old Enid Wordsworth inside their home on the 100 block of Andre Court on July 6.

An autopsy concluded she had been bludgeoned to death.

Investigators say Summerville was later involved in a crash and was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital.