California teacher dies after she was bitten by bat inside classroom

DOS PALOS, Calif. -- A central California teacher died last month after she was bitten by a bat inside her classroom that presumably had rabies, officials and the woman's friend said.

Friends say Leah Seneng, 60, found a bat in her classroom in mid-October and tried to help it get back outside.

"I don't know if she thought it was dead or what, 'cause it was laying around her classroom and she was trying to scoop it up and take it outside," said longtime friend Laura Splotch. "She didn't wanna harm it. But that's when, I guess it woke up or saw the light or whatever it swooped around a bit and it took off."

She didn't display any rabies symptoms in the days following the attack. But about a month later, Seneng fell ill and her daughter took her to the hospital where she was immediately put into a coma.

Four days later - on Nov. 22 - Seneng died.

"It's just devastating to see her in that state, with all the machines hooked up and everything. It was pretty upsetting and scary," said Splotch.

Officials said it was the first human rabies death in Fresno County since 1992.

Seneng taught at Bryant Middle School in Dos Palos, in Merced County.

While the Fresno County Department of Public Health says there is no public threat, health officials are warning about the dangers of bats, which are the most common source of human rabies in the U.S.

Even though fewer than 10 people in the country die from rabies each year, it is almost always fatal if not treated quickly.

"We were shocked to learn that Leah's passing was related to contracting rabies, most likely from being bitten by a bat and we are cooperating with the Merced County Department of Public Health on their investigation," the statement said. "We live and work in a community known to have bats and other wildlife around school grounds, and we will continue to help educate our community regarding the dangers associated with coming into direct contact with any wild animal, including bats."

Merced County confirmed the rabies exposure but, due to privacy laws, did not release the deceased's name. The California Department of Public Health confirmed that the victim died after contracting rabies.

The Fresno County and Merced County health departments are still looking into other possible exposures.

Splotch knew Seneng for about 15 years, since their kids became friends in kindergarten.

She said it was Leah's kind demeanor and love for the arts that bonded the two women.

"She was a lover of life. She spent a lot of time in the mountains where her mother lived. She loved to explore the world, she's a great explorer," said Splotch.

Seneng was an artist.

Splotch said she turned that passion into a career as an art teacher, most recently working at Bryant.

As Seneng's friends and family mourn her passing, a gift to Splotch from her longtime friend now serves as a reminder of her talent and vibrancy for life.

"It's very sweet that she would think of me and put this exact quote on there for me. It meant a lot to me. It means a lot to me now," said Splotch.