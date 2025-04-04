She is charged with driving drunk with her toddler in the car.

Calls intensify for Lumberton mayor to resign following drunk driving arrest

LUMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Residents of Lumberton, New Jersey, ramped up their pressure on committee members Thursday night, saying Mayor Gina LaPlaca needs to go following her drunk driving arrest.

Police bodycam footage shows officers confronting her outside her home on March 17.

The public says the committee is not setting the right example.

Several committee members told residents they agree with Governor Phil Murphy's opinion that Mayor LaPlaca should resign.

She did not attend the meeting on Thursday.

Her husband has said she is seeking treatment for addiction.

