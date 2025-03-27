New bodycam video shows response to NJ mayor's alleged DUI

LUMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Newly released body-worn camera footage shows the response to Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca's alleged DUI.

Police officers met LaPlaca at her Lumberton home around 5:40 p.m. on March 17 as she got her toddler out of the car.

"Are you okay?" the officer asks.

"Yes, I am," LaPlaca replies.

She stumbles almost immediately, and an officer asks her about the damaged side mirror on her car.

PICTURED: Screengrab images from police officer bodycam video show arrest of Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca.

Police say a witness contacted them about an erratic driver.

"She went up on the grass a couple of times," said the unidentified witness to police officers in the video.

The witness recorded cell phone video, which he shows to officers.

"At one point she did almost hit another car," said the witness.

At the house, officers had LaPlaca perform field sobriety tests. "What did you drink?" asks the officer.

"A little bit of vodka," she replies.

She's then handcuffed and put into the back of a police vehicle.

In her car, officers found a water bottle with alcohol in it, as well as a small liquor bottle.

She was charged with DUI and related offenses.

Shortly after her arrest, LaPlaca's husband told Action News she's seeking treatment for addiction.

At the township committee meeting last week, residents and committee member Terrance Benson called on LaPlaca to resign as mayor.

LaPlaca is still listed as Lumberton's mayor online.

Lumberton's township solicitor said the township has no comment on Thursday.

LaPlaca's husband told Action News in a statement, "Gina is currently in inpatient treatment addressing her issues. I would like to thank the residents of Lumberton and the countless people throughout the country that have reached out to wish her well with her recovery and who have offered their support and prayers."