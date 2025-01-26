Calls for Towamencin Township supervisor to resign after controversial TikTok

TOWAMENCIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- "The video is absolutely abhorrent," said Katie Duffy from Towamencin Township. "I feel like there's no place for that in this community."

"What is the intent of the posting? What is the meaning behind the comments after the posting?" said Phillip Hartley from Towamencin Township.

People have mixed emotions after watching a TikTok post by Towamencin Supervisor Laura Smith. Smith hits her chest before she puts her arm straight out in the air with her palm down.

Many believe it resembles a Nazi salute. This comes days after Elon Musk faced backlash after making a similar motion during his speech at the Presidential Inauguration rally.

A fellow township supervisor screen grabbed Smith's response to comments made about the post.

Smith wrote, "I made a post to stir the pot."

"It seems a little antisemitic, if not a little geo-politically incorrect. That's pretty offensive," said Mike McGuire from Lansdale. "As a public leader, you just don't do things like that. You're held to a higher standard."

In a statement to Action News, Smith said, "A video I posted recently to social media has been greatly mischaracterized. Not wishing to give offense, I removed the video from my accounts. I abhor racism, antisemitism or discrimination in any fashion or form, and my record as a township supervisor attests to my commitment to treat all people with dignity and respect."

"With that being said, I would take her at just that," said Hartley. "That she didn't mean anything by that. It was not what you think it meant."

However, two board supervisors say otherwise.

Joyce Snyder told Action News in part, "I want to say that I find her actions repugnant. Next, I ask her to think about her effectiveness as a leader."

While Kofi Osei said in part: "I condemn this blatant antisemitism expressed by Laura Smith in no uncertain terms and believe she should apologize and resign."

Jason Holtzman, who is the director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said: "Public officials have a responsibility to ensure their words and actions do not perpetuate antisemitic propaganda and tropes. Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day this Monday, January 27, it is even more important that we all make the commitment to educating ourselves on the lessons of the Holocaust and be resolute in condemning this hate in all forms."

Smith already stepped down as a board member of the Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library and the non-profit Knights of Life.

Some residents hope she resigns as township supervisor next.

"I think it's very clear her values don't line up with the values of the people in this community which is to be really open and loving and accepting of all people," said Duffy.

Smith's term is up in December.

The next board of supervisors meeting is February 12th.