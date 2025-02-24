Camden County officer critically injured in 'unprovoked' stabbing

CAMDEN (WPVI) -- A Camden County police officer was critically injured in a stabbing Sunday night in what authorities are calling an "unprovoked assault".

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. while the officer was performing a business check in the area of Broadway and Chestnut Street in Camden.

The attack appeared to come without warning.

"While out of his vehicle for 58 seconds, speaking to an individual outside of the store, a second unknown male approached him from behind and brutally stabbed him in the neck," said Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

The 28-year-old officer was taken to Cooper University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

He is a military veteran with two years on this force. His name has not been released.

"This young man is a young adult, and spent most of his adult life serving the public in one way or another. He is a true hero. May God be with him," said Louis Cappelli Jr, Director of the Camden County Board of Commissioners.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Richard Dennis of Sicklerville, New Jersey, was apprehended minutes later in the area of South 7th Street and Kaighn Avenue.

Dennis faces numerous charges, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, among other charges.

Dennis has been remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

His detention hearing is expected early this week.