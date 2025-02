Camden County police officer in critical condition after stabbing

CAMDEN, NJ (WPVI) -- A Camden County Police Officer was stabbed tonight and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials tell Action News the officer is in emergency surgery at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Investigators are calling the incident an unprovoked attack on the officer.

The stabbing happened outside Duran Grocery store on the 1100 block of Broadway.

Action News has also learned an arrest has been made.