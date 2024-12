Camden, NJ, parking meters suspended until after new year to encourage holiday shopping

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Parking meter fees will be suspended across the city of Camden from now until January 1.

Parking authority officers will not enforce curbside meter regulations during this period to encourage holiday shoppers to visit the New Jersey city.

However, vehicles parked illegally will still be subject to tickets.

Meter charges will resume on January 2.